Brad Davison and Tyra Buss: Teammates for life

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers' new three-point king has captured the hearts of many Badgers fans, but there is one fan in particular that has his.
Sitting behind the Badgers bench, Brad Davison's fiancé Tyra Buss has his back on and off the court.
"It's definitely a blessing, and I am so excited to be able to come and support him," Buss said. "I'm his number one fan, and I'm standing up. I am praising the whole team, but of course always him."
"We're always there for each other, and that's what makes loving her so much fun," Davison said, smiling.
Buss knows a thing or two about the game as she is the all-time leading scorer at Indiana University. She is also an assistant coach for the University of Milwaukee women's basketball team.
The burning question is, who is the best shooter?
I'll give it to her," Davison said. "Happy wife, happy life, right?"
Shooters shoot, and the best shot Tyra has taken may have been off the court.
"So, she slid into my DMs," Davison laughed. "From there, that led to ask for her number, got her Snapchat, led to texting, a lot of facetimes."
For two players that own the moment, their first date had them on edge.
"I just remember, I was so nervous, I couldn't even eat," Buss said. "Then we went golfing, and we were both terrible. We are not really that bad of golfers, but we were losing so many golf balls."
"Below average golfing performance, but above average company," Davison added.
It was only a matter of time before Davison was going to let the three words slip.
"The time I knew was when I would get off the phone or go to bed, and I would say goodnight over the phone, and I would have to stop myself from saying goodnight (I love you)," Davison said.
There was one secret he was keeping in. Less than a year later, they went back to the Dells, and the place they met went from first to forever.
"As soon as I saw my mom and my aunt and my grandma and his parents, I just knew," Buss said. "So when he twirled me back around, he was down on one knee. I was just instant tears."
"I remember what I said," Davison said. "It's all a blur for her. But, she did say yes. She remembers saying yes."
In terms of their careers, the future is up in the air, but distance doesn't matter when their faith brings them together.
"When I say keep the faith in the center of our relationship, that means living by faith and not by sight," Davison said. "Even when we might not know what's next or where we may be or what we will be doing for a job, we do know that we are going to be with each other."
Teammates for life.