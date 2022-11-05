Braelon Allen, Isaac Guerendo rush for over 100 yards in 23-10 win over Maryland

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin improved to 5-4 with a 23-10 win over Maryland on Saturday. Jim Leonhard improved to 3-1 as Wisconsin's Interim Head Coach.
This marks Wisconsin's first back-to-back wins this season.
The Badgers had 278 rushing yards in the win. Braelon Allen had 119 rushing yards and a nine-yard rushing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Isaac Guerendo followed that up with an 89-yard touchdown in the second quarter to take a two-score lead. Guerendo also had 114 rushing yards.
In tough weather conditions, both teams struggled to throw the ball. Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz finished 5/18 with 77 passing yards. Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa finished 10/23 for 77 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
The Badgers defense held the third-best passing offense in the Big Ten to 189 total yards. Hunter Wohler made his return from a leg injury and had his first career interception.
Wisconsin will travel to Iowa next Saturday.