Brewers' Peralta exits with shoulder tightness in 8-2 loss to Nationals

Brewers Freddy Peralta

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Lane Thomas hit two RBI doubles and the Washington Nationals broke out of their hitting slump in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers lost right-hander Freddy Peralta to shoulder tightness in the fourth inning. Peralta left after allowing a run-scoring double to Thomas during the Nationals' six-run outburst in the fourth. That marked the Nationals' highest-scoring inning of the season and matched the biggest run total the Brewers had allowed in a single inning this year.

