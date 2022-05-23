Brewers place Peralta on IL, Hader on family emergency list

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers have placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain and put closer Josh Hader on the family medical emergency list.
The Brewers expect Freddy Peralta to pitch again in 2022, but “he is going to miss a significant amount of time,” Craig Counsell says. pic.twitter.com/sH04iYIrmZ— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 23, 2022
Manager Craig Counsell said Hader will miss the entire three-game series at San Diego to be with his wife, who is expecting their first child.
Milwaukee filled their places on the roster by recalling right-handers Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sánchez from Triple-A Nashville.
The moves come as the Brewers began a season-high 11-game, 10-day road trip at San Diego. Peralta left the Brewers' 8-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday in the fourth inning with tightness in the upper area of his shoulder.