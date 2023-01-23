Brewers sign infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson to one-year deal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Brewers added to the hot corner, adding right-handed hitter Brian Anderson to the clubhouse. Brewers' Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold made the official announcement on Monday.
"Brian is a well-rounded player that should help us in a number of ways on both sides of the ball," Arnold said. "His tools and athleticism, along with how hard he plays the game, are all characteristics we value here with the Brewers, and we are excited to have him on board."
The 29-year-old spent his entire six-year career with the Miami Marlins, where he hit .256 with 57 home runs and 233 RBI in 531 games. He's primarily played at third base (309 starts) but has seen some outfield action making 185 appearances in his career.
To make room on the 40-man roster, first baseman Jon Singleton was designated for assignment.