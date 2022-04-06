Brewers trade for Caratini from Padres

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Brewers filled their catching hole just a day before the season opener. The team traded for veteran Victor Caratini from the Padres. Catcher Brett Sullivan and utility prospect Korry Howell were sent to San Diego.
Caratini is a career .242 hitter over five Major League seasons. The switch hitter hit .227 with seven home runs and 34 RBI over 116 games with the Padres last season. He spent the previous four seasons with the Cubs.
Sullivan had joined the Brewers as a free agent in the offseason. Howell was one of Milwaukee's higher-rated prospects. The 23-year old made it to Double-A last season.
Milwaukee was scrambling to find a backup catcher after offseason addition Pedro Severino was suspended by MLB for the first 80 games of the season for using a banned substance.