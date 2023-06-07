Brodhead softball makes first trip to state since 2004

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Brodhead softball team is making its first trip back to the state tournament since 2004. The Cardinals defeated River Valley 11-0 in the sectional final to land a spot at Goodman Diamond.
Head Coach Steve Krupke coached the 2004 state championship team. He is looking to repeat history and explains what is special about this year's group.
"The fact that this team is willing to do what it takes as an individual for the sake of the team, and that is what true championship teams have," Krupke said. "This team is bought in."
"Honestly, it is really crazy," Senior Taetum Hoesly said. "It feels so surreal. It's been a long time coming, so now that we actually got there, I think we are all just really happy and proud of ourselves."
"It's a do or die situation, and I don't have anymore time left so I have to make the most of it, Senior McKenna Young said.
"It's so cool, and I feel like most kids don't have this opportunity as a sophomore and especially our seniors because they did have that COVID year taken away from them, but I feel like that makes it even more special that we are going," Sophomore Ava Risum said.
The Cardinals are the top seed in Division 3. They will face Somerset on Friday at 10 a.m. in the state semifinals.