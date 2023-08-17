Bucks announce 2023-24 regular season schedule

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks announced their 2023-24 schedule.
The Bucks will tip off the season on Oct. 26 at Fiserv Forum against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. The season wraps up on April 14.
19 of the Bucks games will be nationally televised including their Christmas Day matchup at the Knicks at 11 a.m. This marks the sixth consecutive year the Bucks play on Christmas day.
The Bucks schedule includes games from the inaugural In-Season Tournament which consists of Group Play and Knockout Rounds.
Milwaukee is a part of East Group B and will tip off Group Play action at home against the Knicks on Nov. 3. The Bucks will also host the Wizards on Nov. 24 and play on the road against the Hornets on Nov. 17 and against the Heat on Nov. 28 to complete their Group Play schedule.
The Knockout rounds take place between Dec. 4 and Dec. 9 with eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals.
There full season schedule is below.