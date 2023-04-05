Bucks clinch top seed in Eastern Conference with a 105-92 win over Bulls

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 105-92 on Wednesday night to beat out Boston for the top seed in the East.
The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the second night of a back-to-back. Antetokounmpo did take the court for a short warmup prior to the game. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton were also ruled out of the game with ankle sprains. In addition, Khris Middleton exited the game with right knee soreness. Middleton did not score in his eight minutes played in the first quarter.
Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Portis finished 6-9 from three-point range. Brook Lopez also added 26 points. Jrue Holiday tallied 20 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds, going 4-8 from three-point range. Jevon Carter also finished in double figures with 16 points, shooting 4-8 from downtown.
Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
This is the third time under Head Coach Mike Budenholzer that the Bucks will be the top seed in the East. Bucks have two games remaining in the season. They will host Memphis on Friday and play at Toronto on Sunday.