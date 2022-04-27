Bucks close out series against Bulls with dominant game 5 victory

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The Milwaukee Bucks led by as many as 29 points in the first half as the Bucks close out the series with the Chicago Bulls in five games. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 116-100 in game five.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points and nine rebounds. Giannis scored 23 of those points in the first half. He also finished 11-14 from the free throw line.
Bobby Portis recorded his fourth double-double of this playoff series with 14 points 17 rebounds.
Brook Lopez added 12 points on 4-8 shooting.
Jrue Holiday also finished in double figures with 10 points and nine assists. However, Holiday struggled with six turnovers for the game.
Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen stepped up off the bench. Connaughton finished with 20 points, going 6-9 from three-point range. Allen continued his success with 13 points on 3-6 from deep.
As a team, the Bucks shot 49.4% from the floor and 38.9% from three point range.
As for the Bulls, they struggled shooting finishing 15-52 from three point range.
The Bucks held Bulls' star DeMar DeRozan to just 11 points on 5-10 from the field.
The Bucks have moved to 8-0 in series clinching games under Head Coach Mike Budenholzer.
The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics are coming off a sweep over the Nets in the first round and will have at least five days off before facing the Bucks.