Bucks defeat Bulls 119-95 to take a 3-1 series lead

CHICAGO (WKOW)-- The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-95 in game four to take a 3-1 series lead. The Bucks won both games at the United Center and will return home for the chance to close out the series at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.
Giannis finished the game with a game-high 32 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists. Jrue Holiday contributed 26 points and seven assists. Bobby Portis tallied his third double-double of this playoff series with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Grayson Allen carried over his success from game three to game four scoring 27 points off the bench. Allen finished 6-7 from three point range.
As a team, the Bucks shot 52.3% (45-86) from the field and 51.5% (17-33) from three point range. They out-rebounded Chicago 51-44.
Zach LaVine led the bulls with 24 points and 13 assists. Demar DeRozan finished with 23 points. Patrick Williams contributed 20 points. The Bulls struggled to shoot the ball and finished 9-36 from three point range.
Game five is on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.