Bucks land Jae Crowder in three-team trade

Jae Crowder

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have had their eyes on Suns' forward Jae Crowder for a few months now, and they reportedly got the deal done on deadline day.

Crowder was originally a part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, but soon after that deal, he was dealt to the Bucks in a three-team trade that included the Indiana Pacers. 

The Nets received five second round picks, and the Pacers got George Hill, Serge Ibaka and Jordan Nwora, along with two second round picks. 

The former Marquette star appears excited to be back in Milwaukee. 

