Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be sharp cutoff of amounts to
the northwest. On the other hand there will be a potential for
some pockets of locally higher snowfall approaching 6 inches,
especially for eastern Green, east to southeastern Dane, and
east to southern Dodge counties bordering the winter storm
warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Bucks overwhelm Jazz 144-116 for third straight victory

Bucks Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Grayson Allen scored a season-high 25 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 144-116 victory over the Utah Jazz. Allen made five 3-pointers and shot 57% from the field to help the Bucks lead wire-to-wire. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 assists, and Pat Connaughton scored 22 points while making six 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 18 points and seven assists, and Brook Lopez had 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks. Milwaukee made 22 3-pointers and shot 56% from the field to fuel its third straight victory. Simone Fontecchio scored a career-high 26 points in his third career start to lead the Jazz.

