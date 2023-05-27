 Skip to main content
Bucks reportedly hiring Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as next head coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucks Basketball

(WKOW) -- NBA insiders Shams Charania (Stadium) and Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN) have reported the Milwaukee Bucks plan to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their next head coach.

According to Wojnarowski, the Bucks are working on structuring Griffin's pending deal with the team. 

Per Charania, former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse pulled his name out of the conversation.

Griffin would be the franchise's 17th head coach. He would succeed Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after a 58-24 season that ended in a first-round playoff exit.

