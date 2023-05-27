Bucks reportedly hiring Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as next head coach

(WKOW) -- NBA insiders Shams Charania (Stadium) and Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN) have reported the Milwaukee Bucks plan to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their next head coach.
According to Wojnarowski, the Bucks are working on structuring Griffin's pending deal with the team.
The Bucks are beginning work on financial terms of a contract with Griffin and a deal is expected to be reached soon that’ll make Griffin the franchise’s next head coach, sources said. https://t.co/aXE022C2UH— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2023
Per Charania, former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse pulled his name out of the conversation.
Sources: After Nick Nurse pulled out of the process, the Milwaukee Bucks are deciding between Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s next head coach. Griffin is gaining traction in the process.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2023
Griffin would be the franchise's 17th head coach. He would succeed Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after a 58-24 season that ended in a first-round playoff exit.