Bucks score 81 first half points, dominate Heat to even series

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Miami Heat on Wednesday 138-122 to even the series.
The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo as he was ruled out with a lower back contusion before tipoff. However, the rest of the team stepped up in his absence, setting a new playoff franchise record with 81 points in the first half. The Bucks also hit 25 three pointers setting a new playoff franchise record.
Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez combined for 40 points in the first half. Holiday finished with 24 points. Lopez finished with 25 points. Pat Connaughton did not play in the first game but stepped up in Game 2 with 22 points on 6-10 from deep. Grayson Allen added 16 points on 4-8 from deep .
The Bucks evened the series at 1-1 with the Heat and will head to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.