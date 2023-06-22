 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Bucks select Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston in second round of NBA Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucks Fiserv Forum

BROOKLYN (WKOW)-- The Milwaukee Bucks acquired the No. 36 overall pick from the Orlando Magic in the second round of the NBA Drat. In exchange, the Magic received the a 2030 second round pick and cash considerations. 

The Bucks selected UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. with the No. 36 pick. In his last season with UConn, Jackson Jr. averaged 6.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game, helping lead the Huskies to a NCAA title. Jackson Jr. was also selected to the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award Top 15 watch list. His numbers don't stand out but Bucks General Manager Jon Horst referred to him as a "winner" and said he a "Swiss Army knife guy." 

Milwaukee also had the No. 58 overall pick, and with the final pick in the second round, the Bucks drafted Forward Chris Livingston out of Kentucky. Livingston earned 2022-23 All-SEC Freshman Team honors last season with Kentucky after averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Livingston is a McDonald's All-American and consensus five-star recruit as a senior in high school. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks have also agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with undrafted Gonzaga forward Drew Timme. 