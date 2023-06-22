Bucks select Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston in second round of NBA Draft

BROOKLYN (WKOW)-- The Milwaukee Bucks acquired the No. 36 overall pick from the Orlando Magic in the second round of the NBA Drat. In exchange, the Magic received the a 2030 second round pick and cash considerations.
The Bucks selected UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. with the No. 36 pick. In his last season with UConn, Jackson Jr. averaged 6.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game, helping lead the Huskies to a NCAA title. Jackson Jr. was also selected to the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award Top 15 watch list. His numbers don't stand out but Bucks General Manager Jon Horst referred to him as a "winner" and said he a "Swiss Army knife guy."
That's an interesting pick for the Bucks.Andre Jackson Jr. has spectacular feel for the game. Great passer, super athletic, can really defend, but really can't shoot it all that well.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 23, 2023
Milwaukee also had the No. 58 overall pick, and with the final pick in the second round, the Bucks drafted Forward Chris Livingston out of Kentucky. Livingston earned 2022-23 All-SEC Freshman Team honors last season with Kentucky after averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Livingston is a McDonald's All-American and consensus five-star recruit as a senior in high school.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks have also agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with undrafted Gonzaga forward Drew Timme.