Bucks sign Beauchamp

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A day before opening Summer League play, the Bucks have signed first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp.
The 6'7" forward was taken with the No. 24 pick in June's draft. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the NBA G League Ignite last season.
“MarJon’s drive, focus and character have been infectious, and we’re excited to see his athleticism, defensive versatility, and basketball IQ impact our team,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst in a statement. “He will have a great opportunity to grow as a young player within our system and organization and we look forward to having him in Milwaukee.”
Beauchamp is on the Bucks' NBA 2K23 Summer League roster. The Bucks open play in Las Vegas on Friday at 6 p.m. CT against the Nets.