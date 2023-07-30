Camp With The Champs: Former UW star Lauren Barnes hosts youth volleyball camp

MEQUON (WKOW) -- Former Badger libero Lauren Barnes closed out her second annual volleyball camp for 4th through 12th graders.
She brought along heavy hitters who also donned the Motion W including Mallory (Dixon) Stone, Grace Loberg, and Dana Rettke.
While the camp was primarily focused on skill development, Barnes wanted to also emphasize the importance of sharpening leadership skills.
"Not a lot of places teach us young girls to stand up tall and to be confident. I want us to do that. I want us to be confident standing in front of a room addressing the room. I want us to be confident in addressing our teammates," Barnes said.
Loberg, who lives in California, flew back to help her former teammate.
Stone, who currently coaches at Madison College, came in to help her fellow Badgers as well. They were both hit by nostalgia over the weekend.
"It's awesome being here and being able to see these girls look up to us. They're just learning a lot and it's cool that we're helping them along the way," Loberg said.
"We hop right back into it. As soon as we're here. It's reminiscing of different drills or hanging out in our apartment. So being able to reunite whether it be at camps or at weddings, it's always a great time," Stone said.
'Camp With The Champs' was held from July 29 to 30 at The Facility in Mequon.