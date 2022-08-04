Cardinals begin 'Sun Prairie East' era as schools split into two campuses

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- In the fall of 2021, the Sun Prairie Cardinals dubbed their season as "The Last Dance" recognizing the final year as one school. Now, the Cardinals will head to the Badger Conference under a slightly-altered name, Sun Prairie East High School.
Longtime head coach Brian Kaminski didn't lose many of his players in the school district split. However, the first week of fall camp felt different for Cardinals coach due to not seeing players he's accustomed to seeing.
"That's a hard piece. You build a relationship with some kids since they've been five years old, [being their] t-ball coach, and coaching a football and then to have that split makes it tough," Kaminski said. "We're cheering for them when they're not playing for us. It's going be a great rivalry here in the future."
Senior safety Brady Shanahan also said the first practice felt "different" but won't let that diminish the fact football is back.
"We showed up [to our first practice] not seeing friends around was a little weird, but I think we got to still got a good group of guys," Shanahan said.
While it's the first go-around for the Cardinals, it marks the last for the father-son duo of Jerry and Brian Kaminski. Jerry, the Cardinals' senior quarterback, is motivated to lead the charge.
"I'm super excited especially because you make it to the state championship last year, that's going to light a fire built into us and around the whole team. It's a big thing for us. We're ready to go," Jerry said, who started under center last season.
It's bittersweet to watch his son's senior season on the sidelines, but Brian would not want it any other way.
"He's the hardest working kid I know and we've got a great relationship. we're looking forward to building that success here," Brian said.
The Cardinals finished as the state runner-up after falling to Franklin in the 2021 WIAA Division 1 Championship game.