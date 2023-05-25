Caroline Harvey named Bob Allen Player of the Year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin women's hockey freshman Caroline Harvey was named the Bob Allen Player of the Year. Harvey led the Badgers to their 7th NCAA Championship and USA Hockey to gold at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship.
Harvey is the fifth Badger to earn this honor joining Jessie Vetter (2009), Meghan Duggan (2011), Hilary Knight (2014 and 2022) and Abby Roque (2020).
“I’m speechless,” Harvey said in a release. “It is quite the honor, seeing the list of previous honorees and being recognized in the same category doesn’t feel real. I can’t thank my teammates, coaches, parents, and everyone who has helped me along the way enough to get me to this point. I’m extremely grateful to be receiving this award on behalf of USA hockey.”
Harvey also earned WCHA Rookie of the Year and was named an All-American. She finished her freshman season with 39 points, 13 goals and 26 assists.