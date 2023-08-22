 Skip to main content
Carter Booth ready for first season with the Badgers

The Badgers volleyball team tips off its season this weekend, and it will be a much-anticipated debut for sophomore transfer Carter Booth.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers volleyball team tips off its season this weekend, and it will be a much-anticipated debut for sophomore transfer Carter Booth.

"Honestly, the transition wasn't difficult at all," Booth said. "I was welcomed in immediately. And yeah, I just felt like I belong here. Since day one, it's just felt like home. So I'm really happy that I got to find my forever home.

Booth earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors while playing at Minnesota last year, but she says she was ready for a change.

"I really liked the culture here," Booth explained. "The program that Kelly is running is incredible. The people are incredible. So yeah, I just needed a change of pace."

The 6'7" sophomore is contributing early for a Badgers team that features seven transfers. She earned a game-high nine blocks during the team's exhibition match against UIC last Saturday.

"I feel like we all took it as seriously as any match that we would play," Booth said. "It was just really fun to get out and see just the crowd and the whole, like production of it all because I haven't seen that before. So yeah, it was just a really good experience. I'm glad I got to do it."

Booth and the second-ranked Badgers are shifting their focus to a heavy-weight battle as they open the season by playing No. 15 Baylor.

"I think honestly we've set our standard already," Booth said. "We don't need to get out on the court to understand what the level is. I think we're going to get out there and play to our temperature, and Baylor can do what Baylor does. Our side is our side. Their side is their side. I don't think who is on the other side of the net is going to impact how hard we go at it. We go with 100 percent every time." 

The Badgers face Baylor and TCU this weekend in the Big Ten-Big Twelve Challenge.