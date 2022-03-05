Central Wisconsin Storm maintains lead over Onalaska, wins state championship 5-0

MADISON (WKOW) — The Onalaska Hilltoppers and the Central Wisconsin Storm are going head to head for a state title in the WIAA State Hockey Tournament.
The matchup started off with a cross checking penalty for Central Wisconsin Storm, but Onalaska was unable to score during the power play.
With 11 minutes left in the game, Storm's Samantha Federici scored the first goal of the game, her 29th goal of the season.
Onalaska quickly returned with their own shot on goal, but it was stopped by goalie Chloe Lemke.
The Storm got another penalty with around eight minutes left in the game, this time on Hannah Baumann for hooking.
But, the team was still able to score a short handed goal on the power play, with Samantha Federici sending another puck into the Hilltoppers net.
The first period ends with Central Wisconsin Storm on top 2-0.
Storm started the second period with a penalty, this time on Dru Sabatke for interference. Shortly after Sabatke came out of the box, Storm's Michaela Gerum enters it for cross-checking. No team was able to score during the back-to-back power play worth four minutes of gameplay.
With seven minutes left, Gerum returned to the box for tripping.
Onalaska had six shots on goal throughout the period, none of which landed in the net.
Central Wisconsin Storm's third shot on goal of the period went past Onalaska's goalie, growing their lead to 4-0. The goal was scored by Gabi Heuser.
It wasn't their last goal of the period, with 41 seconds left Federici scored again. The period ends with Central Wisconsin Storm up 4-0 over Onalaska.
The period began again with near back-to-back power plays. Onalaska started the third period with a body checking penalty, Central Wisconsin Storm took a penalty for hooking.
Onalaska ended up with two players serving penalties at the same time with around seven minutes left in the game, Jadem Hammes for elbowing and McKenna LaFleur for roughing. No goals were scored during the power play.
Onalaska chose to go without a goalie with around two minutes left in the game and Central Wisconsin Storm sent a puck through an empty net. The goal from Heuser grows the lead to 5-0 — the final score.