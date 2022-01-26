Chloe LaRue takes undefeated season to first ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament

CUBA CITY (WKOW)-- Cuba City Freshman Chloe LaRue fell in love with wrestling at age five.
"From a young age, I didn't really realize that it was different or that there weren't very many girls.," LaRue said. "I felt like I was wrestling the kids that were my friends."
But, as she grew older, there were times when she felt she didn't fit in.
"There have been a few times where a boy hasn't wanted to wrestle me, so they would just forfeit because they don't think that women should be in the sport."
Those moments turned into motivation for LaRue on and off the mat. About three years ago, she joined a group of female wrestlers from across the state fighting for the sport to be sanctioned.
"We had other coaches advocating for us," LaRue said. "We were calling the WIAA. It took a lot of work to get where we are."
Now as a freshman at Cuba City and the only female on the wrestling team, LaRue will get the chance to compete at the first State Girls Wrestling Tournament.
"It's also kind of nerve-racking because I know there's going to be a lot of people watching me," LaRue said. "There is going to be a lot of pressure on me."
At that point, she will remind herself what her dad has told her since she first stepped on a mat.
"He wants me to focus on one at a time," LaRue said. "He's been on my mat-side pretty much all of my life."
The first-ever WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis.