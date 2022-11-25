Chucky Hepburn leads Wisconsin past USC 64-59

NASSAU (WKOW)- Sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn scored 17 points in Wisconsin's 64-59 win over USC in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. This was a huge response from Hepburn after scoring a combined eight points in the first two games of the tournament. The Badgers took third place after going 2-1 in tournament play.
Senior guard Tyler Wahl added 14 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Connor Essegian contributed 12 points, finishing 4-6 from three-point range.
Wisconsin shot 44.6% from the field and 10 of 24 from deep. The Badgers held USC to 41.1% from the floor including 11 of 23 from three-point range. USC outrebounded Wisconsin 36-32. The Badgers forced USC into 14 turnovers.
Wisconsin returns home to face Wake Forest on Tuesday at 8 pm.