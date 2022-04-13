Clay Cundiff nearing finish line of recovery process

MADISON (WKOW)-- Badgers fans could have heard a pin drop at Camp Randall on Oct. 30, 2021, when Clay Cundiff left in a stretcher.
"I remember the play," Cundiff said. "It was last play of the third quarter, and it was an inside zone. I was on the backside, and I was blocking the backer, and he started to run over the top, and Braelon ran his guy over right into my leg. It was a tough scene for my teammates out there to see it, but they were really supportive through all of that."
"It still gives me chills to know that those guys are really my brothers."
Cundiff said the season-ending injury was a dislocated ankle, broken fibula, and deltoid reconstruction.
Cundiff is nearing the home finish of his recovery process, and the junior tight end was open about the difficulty of the journey.
"This week was first time running full-speed, and it felt really good. At the beginning when I couldn't really walk, that was probably the toughest part mentally. A lot of time I was just alone and stuck in one place, couldn't really get around. But, it is much better now and hope to be one hundred percent by this summer."
"It was a tough time for a month and a half, two months when I was on crutches or on my scooter, I would come here in the beginning of the day and then I would really just go home and be stuck on the couch, stuck in my bed, but it was a time to reflect on myself and just see where I needed to do things better in certain areas, so I am pretty grateful for the time," Cundiff said.
As he inches closer to a return, he knows gaining confidence on the field will be one of the biggest challenges.
"Definitely my first few practices, it will be a strive to regain confidence and just know my ability out there, but I think once I get that down, it's just working out the technique, the first step, just getting used to that stuff," Cundiff said.
"Just where he is at now, looking back to where he was, like what happened, is just amazing," Junior Tight End Hayden Rucci said. "He's running, everything, just getting that confidence back."
Cundiff played in eight games in the 2021 season, tallying three receptions, 86 yards, and one touchdown.