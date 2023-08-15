Columbus' Colton Brunell chases Wisconsin rushing record and another state title

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Columbus Cardinals are coming off arguably their best season in program history, winning the Division 4 state title and going undefeated in the process. The Cardinals know repeating as champions won't be easy, but they have a not-so-secret weapon that hopes to lead them back to Madison.
"He loves the game of football and he plays with a ruthless aggression, and he does that on both sides of the ball," Cardinals head coach Andrew Selgrad said. "He gets a lot of accolades for his ability to run the ball, which is excellent. He's got great vision, but he's equally as excellent of a football player on the defensive side."
"I just want to play game by game," Cardinals' senior running back and linebacker Colton Brunell said. "Keep winning each game and keep going from there. Just start every week like a brand new week and keep focusing on the next game. That's just my goal."
Running back Colton Brunell has a chance to break both the Wisconsin career rushing yards record, as well as the Wisconsin scoring record, but Brunell says a state title is bigger than any record book could ever be.
"I don't want to take the personal record because it's been my whole team," Brunell said. "All the records I've gotten it's because my teams been pushing me. They've blocked really good for me. It's everybody."
Brunell says no matter where either of those records stand after the season, he couldn't do it without a dedicated offensive line.
The Cardinals open their season on Friday night against Milwaukee Academy of Science.