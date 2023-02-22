Connor Essegian bounces back with 17 points, leads Wisconsin to a 64-52 win over Iowa

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a whiteout outside and inside the Kohl Center on Wednesday as Wisconsin hosted Iowa in the middle of a winter storm. The weather impacted the attendance, but the Badgers were still able to pull out the 64-52 victory.
Connor Essegian scored a team-high 17 points for the Badgers in the win. This was a big bounce-back game for the freshman who went scoreless against Rutgers. Chucky Hepburn tallied 12 points and five assists, and Tyler Wahl had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
The Badgers held Iowa to just 32.3% from the field and 10.7% from three-point range. Wisconsin shot 53.1% from the floor and 22.2% from deep.
Wisconsin improves to 8-9 in the Big Ten and 16-11 overall. The Badgers travel to Michigan on Sunday for a 1 p.m. tip. Following Michigan, Wisconsin will finish off the regular season hosting Purdue and at Minnesota.