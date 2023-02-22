 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Connor Essegian bounces back with 17 points, leads Wisconsin to a 64-52 win over Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Iowa

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a whiteout outside and inside the Kohl Center on Wednesday as Wisconsin hosted Iowa in the middle of a winter storm. The weather impacted the attendance, but the Badgers were still able to pull out the 64-52 victory. 

Connor Essegian scored a team-high 17 points for the Badgers in the win. This was a big bounce-back game for the freshman who went scoreless against Rutgers. Chucky Hepburn tallied 12 points and five assists, and Tyler Wahl had 11 points and 14 rebounds. 

The Badgers held Iowa to just 32.3% from the field and 10.7% from three-point range. Wisconsin shot 53.1% from the floor and 22.2% from deep. 

Wisconsin improves to 8-9 in the Big Ten and 16-11 overall. The Badgers travel to Michigan on Sunday for a 1 p.m. tip. Following Michigan, Wisconsin will finish off the regular season hosting Purdue and at Minnesota. 