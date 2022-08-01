CrossFit Games teenager hopes the trip of a lifetime pays off

MADISON (WKOW) — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games are returning to Madison for the fifth consecutive year. 440 of the fittest men and women in the world made their way to Madison for the event. Many of them are already in town training at CrossFit Big Dane Collective.
15-year-old Yousef Diab had one of the longest trips here, taking a 12-hour flight from Jordan. Diab is the first Arab to compete in the CrossFit Games.
"Last year I qualified to the CrossFit Games, but I couldn't go because I couldn't get the visa because the embassy was closed," Diab explained. "But this year, I qualified too, so it's my second year but first time competing."
Only the top 10 in each age group qualify for the CrossFit Games, and Diab has been training six days a week since he was 8-years-old to be in this position.
"I train so hard to be in this situation right now and without my coach, I wouldn't be here," Diab said. "So, we train so hard to get to this point."
But, he didn't travel this far just to be here.
"My goal is to be on the podium, to be from the top three."
The CrossFit Games run from August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are still available.