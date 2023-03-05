Crowl, Wahl each score 21, Wisconsin beats Minnesota 71-67

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl each scored 21 points, Chucky Hepburn scored all his 12 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and Wisconsin kept alive its chances for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament with a 71-67 win over Minnesota. Wahl was 8-of-11 shooting and Crowl made 9 of 13 from the field. Hepburn, near the top of the key, stepped around a screen from Wahl and drilled a contested step-back 3-pointer to give the Badgers the lead for good with 47 seconds left. Max Klesmit and Wahl combined to go 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the closing seconds to seal it for Wisconsin. Dawson Garcia scored 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting for Minnesota.
