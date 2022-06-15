Cuba City baseball advances to state championship game

GRAND CHUTE (WKOW) -- The Cuba City baseball team is making the most of their first state appearance in 67 years. The Cubans upset undefeated Amherst 2-1 in the WIAA Division 3 semifinals.
Kobe Vosberg was locked in a pitcher's duel. The Cuba City starter pitched 6 innings. He only allowed 1 run on 2 hits and struck out 13.
Neither team scored until the 7th inning. Reece Rosenkranz drove in a pair of runs to put Cuba City up 2-0. Amherst answered with a run in the bottom of the 7th. However, Blake Bussan came on to pitch a scoreless inning for the save.
The Cubans advance to the Division 3 State Championship on Thursday at noon.