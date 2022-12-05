Curl, Jungels earn WCHA weekly honors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following their record-breaking weekend at Bemidji State, Britta Curl and Vivian Jungels of the second-ranked Wisconsin Badgers received WCHA Player of the Week honors.
Wisconsin captain Curl earned the WCHA Forward of the Week after posting her first-career hat trick in the 13-1 win over the Beavers on Friday night. She also had two assists to set a career-high in points with five. On Saturday, she scored two goals leading UW to a 4-1 win to sweep the Beavers.
Jungels, who was named WCHA Rookie of the Week, had a four-point weekend that included two goals and two assists in the weekend wins.
Wisconsin rounds out the first half of the season with a pair of road games at Minnesota State on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.