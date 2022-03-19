 Skip to main content
Davante Adams says goodbye to Packers via Instagram post

  • Updated
WKOW-- Former Packers Wide Receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram for a farewell post to the Packers. 

He made sure to thankful the loyal Packers' fan base. 

"Lastly, to the city of Green Bay and it’s fans…putting on the green and gold jersey and competing for you has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Adams wrote. 

"As I say farewell today, I can only hope that I’ve made all of you as proud of me as I am to have represented the city for the past eight years." 

Adams spent eight seasons in Green Bay before signing a five-year, $141.25 deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. 

