De Pere takes state title with 3-0 win over Superior/Northwestern

MADISON (WKOW) — In the girls hockey championship game, #1 De Pere Co-op took on #2 Superior/Northwestern.
Period 1
The Superior/Northwestern Spartans got an early power play after De Pere's Claire Bradford was penalized for interference.
During that power play, De Pere's Kristina Kruse scored a shorthanded goal. The goal was scored 2:06 in.
The Spartans' Katie Stamper was penalized for hooking with around four minutes left in the period, giving De Pere a power play opportunity. Although the team took multiple shots, De Pere did not score during the power play.
De Pere's early goal gave them the 1-0 lead going into the second period.
Period 2
The Spartans Hailey Olby took an early high sticking penalty in the second period, during which De Pere scored.
The power play goal came at the hands of Addison Dahl, with an assist by Rachel Beeck.
The Spartans got a power play after De Pere's Emily Bill was penalized for tripping 6:36 in. The Spartan's took three shots on goal during the power play, but did not score.
There were several penalties in quick succession after Emily Bill came back on the ice. Two of the penalties were on the Spartan's: Gabryel Olson and Makaela Reinke, both for interference. De Pere's penalty was on Emma Ferg for tripping.
De Pere's power play goal sends them into the second period up 2-0.
Period 3
De Pere's third goal came at the hands of Claire Bradford with an assist from Julianne Bradford 39 seconds into the period.
Soon after the goal, two De Pere players were penalized within 30 seconds of each other: Briana Anundsen for interference and Emily Bill for tripping.
Although the Spartan's spent most of the power play in the offensive zone, they did not score.
In a last minute offensive effort, the Spartan's pulled their goalie from the net.
De Pere took the state title 3-0.
With 2:12 left in the game, opted to pull their goalie
Watch all of the Championship Saturday games live on WKOW or stream them online.