De Pere leads Superior/Northwestern 2-0 at end of second period

MADISON (WKOW) — In the girls hockey championship game, #1 De Pere takes on #2 Superior/Northwestern.
Period 1
The Superior/Northwestern Spartans got an early power play after De Pere's Claire Bradford was penalized for interference.
During that power play, De Pere's Kristina Kruse scored a shorthanded goal. The goal was scored 2:06 in.
The Spartans' Katie Stamper was penalized for hooking with around four minutes left in the period, giving De Pere a power play opportunity. Although the team took multiple shots, De Pere did not score during the power play.
De Pere's early goal gave them the 1-0 lead going into the second period.
Period 2
The Spartans Hailey Olby took an early high sticking penalty in the second period, during which De Pere scored.
The power play goal came at the hands of Addison Dahl, with an assist by Rachel Beeck.
The Spartans got a power play after De Pere's Emily Bill was penalized for tripping 6:36 in. The Spartan's took three shots on goal during the power play, but did not score.
There were several penalties in quick succession after Emily Bill came back on the ice. Two of the penalties were on the Spartan's: Gabryel Olson and Makaela Reinke, both for interference. De Pere's penalty was on Emma Ferg for tripping.
De Pere's power play goal sends them into the second period up 2-0.
Watch all of the Championship Saturday games live on WKOW or stream them online.