Defending state champions of Sun Prairie head back to state swim meet

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW)-- The Sun Prairie boys swim and dive team will look to defend its team state title this weekend.
"Leave Sun Prairie better than you found it."
That is the phrase that the Cardinals live by.
"Here at Sun Prairie, we take a lot of pride in our team culture," Senior Ethan Braatz said.
"I just want to make sure that the legacy I leave as a person outweighs the legacy I leave as a swimmer," Senior Nathan Halbach said.
They were a part of the state championship team last season that made history for the program.
"That's definitely the highlight of everything I think I've done in my life," Halbach said.
They know they have big shoes to fill, but are ready to make a splash.
"Last year you had all those big star names, but it's full of a ton of people that are making a name for themselves," Halbach added.
Halbach, Braatz, and Jonathan Schluesche will team up in the 400 meter freestyle relay which will be their final high school race together.
"I'm really close with those guys. I have been swimming with them ever since I started swimming, seven (years old), and that's really special," Braatz said.
"I think it will be super fun and really special to do our last high school race with them, and I think we'll be able to put up a good fight."
The state meet will kick off on Friday and run through Saturday at Waukesha South High School.