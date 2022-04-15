DeForest's Anna Szepieniec Hurdling Towards History

MADISON (WKOW)-- It's go time for DeForest's Anna Szepieniec with just over a month until the WIAA Track and Field State Championship.
"You just have to envision yourself winning," Szepieniec said. "If you go into the race like I am going to get first place, that's a super good mindset."
She made history last year as a sophomore, becoming the first female from DeForest to capture a state title. She did it in the 300-meter hurdles, where she was seeded seventh.
"I really had no expectations," Szepieniec said. "I knew I could work hard. I knew I was capable. It is still kind of crazy for me."
That's the moment she knew she could take off.
"To have that happen, to realize that moment, I think was a breakthrough for her for sure," DeForest Girls Track and Field Coach Christopher Smith said.
She broke her own school records in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles this year.
"If you put in a lot of work, you could be breaking records just like I did, so it is cool to see younger kids see you can make it up there," Szepieniec said.
"It is a rare combination of desire, but she is unselfish," Smith added.
Szepieniec is growing leaps and bounds, not only as an athlete, but also as a person.
"You are going to have bad races, and that is just preparing you for disappointment because you are going to face a lot of disappointment, and track is super good for that because you can't be great every time."