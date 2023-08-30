Devyn Robinson tallies 21 kills in Wisconsin's five-set win over Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR (WKOW)-- Top-ranked Wisconsin traveled to No. 21 Arkansas for back-to-back matches. Wisconsin won the first match in five sets (21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 22-24, 15-13).
Devyn Robinson led the way with 21 kills and nine blocks for Wisconsin. Anna Smrek added 13 kills. Sarah Franklin and Carter Booth each tallied 12 kills. Booth hit .632 for the match, adding nine blocks. Caroline Crawford finished with 8 blocks. Izzy Ashburn had 34 assists in the win.
For the match, Wisconsin hit .295 and Arkansas .249. The two teams will meet again Thursday night at 7 p.m.