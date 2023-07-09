Diamond on the dairy farm: The story of Krebs Dairy Farm's unique baseball field

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Since 1939, the Krebs family has called their now-500 acre dairy farm land home.
However, baseball fanatics will tell you that same spot houses a local field of dreams for little leaguers.
"You do get a lot of different reactions," said Bruce Krebs. "It's kind of interesting."
19 years ago, Bruce broke ground to build a baseball field for his then-tween sons, Justin and Ryan. Unlike the famous film, the field took quite a bit of time but it was all worth it.
"I remember after practice, one of the mothers was standing here and looking at the sunset And she's like, wow, this is like having. And I said to her? Well, I don't know if you know how much work heaven is," Bruce said.
Thanks to their special version of backyard baseball, his boys eventually went on to help the Sun Prairie Cardinals win multiple state championships.
According to Justin, who also works with his father on the farm today, the pay off went beyond the game.
"It's not just the field. It's the farm. I come out here every day now, full time work. And in the summer, it was full time work pretty much being a kid and coming out here helping Dad. Just seeing now that I'm older seeing kids just come and run out of their car. They're just like 'wow'," Justin said.
Bruce's sons may be older now but his hope is that their field will remain a timeless work of heart.
"Just the love of the farm in general, to have it look nice. But then to see the love of the kids, I remember how much enjoyment we had. you put forth a lot of work and effort. And you're hoping it's appreciated. Because you know, we don't ask anything for it."
Krebs Field houses little league practices for area baseball and softball teams. Krebs Dairy Farm has been in operation since 1939.