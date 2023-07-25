Dodgeville's Haakon Peterson continues to find wrestling success on the national stage

 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Dodgeville's Haakon Peterson continues to find wrestling success on the national stage

Haakon Peterson

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- 16-year-old Dodgeville native Haakon Peterson has won four wrestling national championships. That's something he's dreamed about doing since attending his first ever U.S. Marine Corps Fargo Nationals Tournament.

"I was down on the floor, and I get to watch my teammate in the finals, and they really inspired me," Peterson said. "I got to wrestle with them at practice even though they're bigger than me, it was really nice of them. It's kind of what made me want to be the best at Fargo."

Ever since then, he's been the best in his weight class, winning two freestyle national titles and two Greco-Roman championships. In that time, he also won a WIAA State Championship at 106 pounds as a freshman.

Peterson went from photographing the Fargo Nationals Tournament with his dad to finding a way to win on the mat. His most recent challenge was overcoming a torn hamstring to win the national tournament this year.

"I was warming up for finals and I was like, 'oh this is going to be tough,'" Peterson explained. "Aidan and I, my partner, figured out what I was going to do, and I executed in the match."

Even with five straight appearances in the Fargo national finals, Peterson is ready to take a shot at something much bigger.

"Every year the goal is usually to not be in Fargo, it was to be in Turkey this year," Peterson said. "I fell a little short of that. World team trials is the biggest tournament every spring, and I hope to win that next year, and hopefully wrestle at worlds."