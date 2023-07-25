Dodgeville's Haakon Peterson continues to find wrestling success on the national stage

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- 16-year-old Dodgeville native Haakon Peterson has won four wrestling national championships. That's something he's dreamed about doing since attending his first ever U.S. Marine Corps Fargo Nationals Tournament.
"I was down on the floor, and I get to watch my teammate in the finals, and they really inspired me," Peterson said. "I got to wrestle with them at practice even though they're bigger than me, it was really nice of them. It's kind of what made me want to be the best at Fargo."
Ever since then, he's been the best in his weight class, winning two freestyle national titles and two Greco-Roman championships. In that time, he also won a WIAA State Championship at 106 pounds as a freshman.
Peterson went from photographing the Fargo Nationals Tournament with his dad to finding a way to win on the mat. His most recent challenge was overcoming a torn hamstring to win the national tournament this year.
"I was warming up for finals and I was like, 'oh this is going to be tough,'" Peterson explained. "Aidan and I, my partner, figured out what I was going to do, and I executed in the match."
Even with five straight appearances in the Fargo national finals, Peterson is ready to take a shot at something much bigger.
"Every year the goal is usually to not be in Fargo, it was to be in Turkey this year," Peterson said. "I fell a little short of that. World team trials is the biggest tournament every spring, and I hope to win that next year, and hopefully wrestle at worlds."