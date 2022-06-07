 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edgewood boys golf wins fifth straight state title

WIAA Golf 2016

KOHLER (WKOW) -- The Edgewood boys golf team completed their run at history. The Crusaders became the first program to win five straight state championships.

Edgewood won the WIAA Division 2 State Championship by 10 strokes over Xavier. The Crusaders shot +49 as a team. Alwang Deang led Edgewood at +7. He tied for fourth individually. Alex Weiss was sixth with a +8. Edgerton took sixth as a team.

Cambridge made a run in Division 3. The Blue Jays finished second at +72. They were five strokes behind Kohler. Parkview's Trey Oswald claimed the Individual Medalist honors with a +6. Lancaster's Noah Kirsch was tied for second at +8. Mineral Point finished third as a team. Lancaster was fifth.

Eau Claire Memorial claimed the Division 1 crown. Middleton was sixth. Madison Memorial finished seventh. Janesville Craig was 10th. DeForest finished 16th.

Tags

Recommended for you