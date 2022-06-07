Edgewood boys golf wins fifth straight state title

KOHLER (WKOW) -- The Edgewood boys golf team completed their run at history. The Crusaders became the first program to win five straight state championships.
Edgewood won the WIAA Division 2 State Championship by 10 strokes over Xavier. The Crusaders shot +49 as a team. Alwang Deang led Edgewood at +7. He tied for fourth individually. Alex Weiss was sixth with a +8. Edgerton took sixth as a team.
Cambridge made a run in Division 3. The Blue Jays finished second at +72. They were five strokes behind Kohler. Parkview's Trey Oswald claimed the Individual Medalist honors with a +6. Lancaster's Noah Kirsch was tied for second at +8. Mineral Point finished third as a team. Lancaster was fifth.
Eau Claire Memorial claimed the Division 1 crown. Middleton was sixth. Madison Memorial finished seventh. Janesville Craig was 10th. DeForest finished 16th.