Edgewood girls soccer earns trip to state tournament

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Edgewood girls soccer team defeated McFarland in the sectional finals to reach the WIAA state tournament in Milwaukee at Uihlein Soccer Park.
"I am extremely excited," Senior Maddy Arce said. "I have personally never made it that far. For the past two years that I have played, we have only made it to sectionals. McFarland is always the one that kicked us out. It tugged on my heart strings that we got to beat them. It was huge for me, and I am just really excited."
"It was honestly a really great completion to my high school career," Senior Madison Foley said. "The past two years, they have knocked us out of the playoffs. We have actually never won a game in high school on their home field, so to have a game of that weight, of that measure, for that to be the one to finally secure that for us was really amazing."
This is the Crusaders first trip back to state since finishing runner-up in 2019. As a program, Edgewood is making its seventh trip to state.
"I don't think it's really hit me yet," Arce said. "Soccer has been a part of my life since I was little. It's been my life, so I am not ready to let it go, and I am really going to live up these moments because it is going to mean a lot to me."
"We have one, hopefully two games left of our season, so my goal this weekend is just to have the best hopefully two games of my career, just really finish off strong like I know I can do," Foley said.
Edgewood is the No. 1 seed in the D3 bracket. The Crusaders will face No. 4 Ashland at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the WIAA state semifinals.