Edgewood upsets Notre Dame, moves on to D1 championship game

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Edgewood Crusaders are moving on to the WIAA Division 1 championship game for boys' hockey following their 3-1 win over Notre Dame.
The No. 3 seeded Crusaders put on a scoring frenzy in the first period with two of their three goals coming from senior winger JJ Wiebusch.
"Being the underdog kind of fed us," said Wiebusch. "I just think we have the best jump we've ever had in a game this year but it was really hard jump that brought us together."
His classmate Cody Menzel capped off the three-goal period with a snipe of his own.
Sophomore Rowan White also recorded 27 saves in the effort allowing just one goal the entire afternoon.
"We answered the question when they started to play more physical. We always got right back up and we just kept our heads up and kept going," said White.
Edgewood will face off against top-seeded Hudson, who blanked University School of Milwaukee, 6-0 earlier on Friday.
The WIAA Division 1 Boys' Championship Game is scheduled for a 2:30p.m. puck drop. You can watch that on WKOW or stream it on the WIAA Magic of March app.