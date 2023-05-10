Edgewood's 4x100 boys' relay team shatters 26-year old school record

MADISON (WKOW) -- Edgewood track and field coach Jeff Gifford knew he had a special group in his 4x100 relay team. His vision came to fruition in the May 2 meet vs. Oregon when Nick Gehrig, Tanner Krantz, Will Hartman, and Ryan Drumm finished at 43.94 seconds, breaking a school record that stood for 26 years.
"They're great, every one of them. You feel extra special when guys like that break a record," Gifford said.
This is the first time the four Crusaders ran the event. The Crusaders added Hartman to the lineup after another runner suffered an injury.
Gehrig, who owns two other school records of his own, will run collegiate track at the University of Colorado. Hartman began running track last season and is also a hockey player. Drumm will play Division 1 baseball at Butler. Krantz is a junior who plays football during the fall season.
While they're proud of the accomplishment, they're staying levelheaded following the feat and remained locked in as postseason begins.
"it's a record for Edgewood, but in the state, it's still doesn't rank number one. So, there's always someone else got to go after," said Hartman.
"It's not to be the best. It's to be the best version of yourself, trying your best because it'd be a shame if you ended your career and you didn't know how good you can actually be," said Drumm.
The Badger West Conference Tournament will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at Portage High School.