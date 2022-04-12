Edgewood's Zwettler announces retirement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Longtime Madison Edgewood coach and athletic director Chris Zwettler has announced he will be retiring at the end of the school year.
Zwettler has worked for Edgewood High School for 33 years. He has served as a teacher, boys varsity basketball coach and athletic director.
As a coach, Zwettler lead the Crusaders to the 2002 WIAA boys basketball state championship. As an athletic director, he oversaw an Edgewood athletic department that has been state champion or runner-up more than 50 times in 15 different sports since joining the WIAA in 1999.
Edgewood principal Jerry Zander announced he will lead a search for Edgewood's next athletic director. The new athletic director will lead the search for a boys basketball coach.