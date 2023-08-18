 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Endzone Week One Highlights

  • Updated
  • 0
Endzone

The Waunakee Warriors start the season 1-0 with a win over DeForest.

MADISON (WKOW) -- High school football kicked off Friday night with week one of Endzone.

Division 1 Scores:

Madison Memorial 37Kenosha Tremper  Final
Madison La Follette0Kenosha Indian Trail42 Final
Verona35Muskego 38 Final
Oshkosh North 0Janesville Craig33 Final
Janesville Parker 35 Burlington 7 Final
Waunakee51 DeForest 14  Final
Edgewood34Madison West  Final

Division 2 Scores:

Monroe 20 Beaver Dam 25 Final 
Stoughton 13 Oregon 20 Final 
Milton 38 Fort Atkinson 13Final 
Oconomowoc 42 Watertown 13 Final 

Division 3 Scores:

Jefferson Watertown Luther Prep 35Final 
Baraboo 24Sauk Prairie Final 
Whitewater 26 Big Foot 14 Final 
Reedsburg 28 River Valley Final 
McFarland Mount Horeb/Barneveld 51 Final 
Adams-Friendship 7Portage 43 Final 

Division 4 Scores:

Turner 28 Sheboygan Falls 35 Final 
Platteville Darlington 34 Final 
Mauston 14 Tomah 27 Final 
New Berlin West 27 Lakeside Lutheran 10 Final 
Edgerton Brodhead/Juda 46Final 
East Troy 35 Turner 28 Final
Martin Luther Lodi 38Final 
Columbus 37Milwaukee Academy of Science Final 

Division 5 Scores:

Laconia 28 Wautoma Final 
Richland Center 17Westby 52 Final 
Prairie du Chien 16 Aquinas 12 Final 
Cambria-Friesland 34Poynette 6Final 
Cambridge 12 New Glarus/Monticello 22Final 
Boscobel 12 Royall 36 Final 

Division 6 Scores:

Deerfield 14 Dodgeland Final 
Fennimore 30Iowa-Grant 12 Final 
Cuba City 39 Benton/Scales 14 Final 
Weyauwega-Fremont 37Belleville 28 Final 
Mineral Point Lancaster 12 Final 
Marshall 46Johnson Creek 28 Final 
Pardeeville 42 Markesan 20 Final 
Pecatonica/Argyle 6Waterloo 36Final 
Southwestern/East Dubuque 32Riverdale Final 
Westfield Palmyra-Eagle 42Final 

Division 7 Scores:

Randolph 20 Berlin 46Final 
HighlandRiver Ridge 14 Final 
Wauzeka/Seneca 0Potosi/Cassville 35Final 
Black Hawk/Warren 52 North Fond du Lac Final 

Check out highlights from Thursday night's games right here.

Tags

Recommended for you