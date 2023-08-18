Endzone Week One Highlights

MADISON (WKOW) -- High school football kicked off Friday night with week one of Endzone.
Division 1 Scores:
|Madison Memorial
|37
|Kenosha Tremper
|0
|Final
|Madison La Follette
|0
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|42
|Final
|Verona
|35
|Muskego
|38
|Final
|Oshkosh North
|0
|Janesville Craig
|33
|Final
|Janesville Parker
|35
|Burlington
|7
|Final
|Waunakee
|51
|DeForest
|14
|Final
|Edgewood
|34
|Madison West
|0
|Final
🏡 TO THE HOUSE 🏡— Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) August 19, 2023
Waunakee's Sully Scadden got the Warriors' 2023 season off on the right foot. The returner sprinted back the kickoff on the first play of the game. We'll have a full recap from our #GameOfTheWeek on The EndZone @ 10. @WKOW @WHSWarriorsFB pic.twitter.com/6rRw6Jci6F
Division 2 Scores:
|Monroe
|20
|Beaver Dam
|25
|Final
|Stoughton
|13
|Oregon
|20
|Final
|Milton
|38
|Fort Atkinson
|13
|Final
|Oconomowoc
|42
|Watertown
|13
|Final
Play of the night from @Stoughton_Fb as Casey Quam pulls off the one handed interception— Luke Gamble (@LukeGambleTV) August 19, 2023
Check out the full highlights from a close one between Stoughton and @OregonPanthers tonight at 10 on @WKOW! pic.twitter.com/pnXNB30V8L
Division 3 Scores:
|Jefferson
|7
|Watertown Luther Prep
|35
|Final
|Baraboo
|24
|Sauk Prairie
|8
|Final
|Whitewater
|26
|Big Foot
|14
|Final
|Reedsburg
|28
|River Valley
|0
|Final
|McFarland
|0
|Mount Horeb/Barneveld
|51
|Final
|Adams-Friendship
|7
|Portage
|43
|Final
Division 4 Scores:
|Turner
|28
|Sheboygan Falls
|35
|Final
|Platteville
|7
|Darlington
|34
|Final
|Mauston
|14
|Tomah
|27
|Final
|New Berlin West
|27
|Lakeside Lutheran
|10
|Final
|Edgerton
|7
|Brodhead/Juda
|46
|Final
|East Troy
|35
|Turner
|28
|Final
|Martin Luther
|0
|Lodi
|38
|Final
|Columbus
|37
|Milwaukee Academy of Science
|6
|Final
Division 5 Scores:
|Laconia
|28
|Wautoma
|0
|Final
|Richland Center
|17
|Westby
|52
|Final
|Prairie du Chien
|16
|Aquinas
|12
|Final
|Cambria-Friesland
|34
|Poynette
|6
|Final
|Cambridge
|12
|New Glarus/Monticello
|22
|Final
|Boscobel
|12
|Royall
|36
|Final
Division 6 Scores:
|Deerfield
|14
|Dodgeland
|0
|Final
|Fennimore
|30
|Iowa-Grant
|12
|Final
|Cuba City
|39
|Benton/Scales
|14
|Final
|Weyauwega-Fremont
|37
|Belleville
|28
|Final
|Mineral Point
|7
|Lancaster
|12
|Final
|Marshall
|46
|Johnson Creek
|28
|Final
|Pardeeville
|42
|Markesan
|20
|Final
|Pecatonica/Argyle
|6
|Waterloo
|36
|Final
|Southwestern/East Dubuque
|32
|Riverdale
|6
|Final
|Westfield
|0
|Palmyra-Eagle
|42
|Final
Division 7 Scores:
|Randolph
|20
|Berlin
|46
|Final
|Highland
|7
|River Ridge
|14
|Final
|Wauzeka/Seneca
|0
|Potosi/Cassville
|35
|Final
|Black Hawk/Warren
|52
|North Fond du Lac
|8
|Final
Check out highlights from Thursday night's games right here.