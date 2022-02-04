Engrams team up at Wisconsin: 'A dream come true'

WKOW (MADISON)-- Wisconsin introduced its new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram on Friday morning. Engram transitioned to Wisconsin after eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the first five as the wide receivers coach and the last three coaching the tight ends.
Engram did not expect to make a move back to college football, but it fell into his lap.
"The timing of it and the fit and just what I know about the program and the tradition, my relationship with Paul, the opportunity for me to take that next step in my career, so everything just kind of aligned," Engram said.
Engram did not say if he would be calling plays for the offense but did emphasize that it would be a collaborative effort between him and Paul Chyrst to bring the offense to new heights.
"My approach and I think my philosophy as coaches is going to be what can our players do well," Engram said. "I think that's where it starts. Obviously there is a strong tradition here with a lot of great offensives and running the football, just coming from the NFL and my experiences, just bring a fresh perspective, bring some new ideas."
This opportunity is special for Engram in many ways, but the unique aspect is getting the chance to coach his son, Dean.
"It's like a dream come true to have him sitting next me at this press conference," Dean Engram said.
"It is a pretty unique experience," Engram added. "First, I am real proud of Dean, just how hard he has worked in this program and how he has been able to overcome some adversity that he has had in his life."
"I am excited about coaching him. I think it will be unique in the fact that we will be around each other day in and day out."
In his junior year, Dean will move from cornerback to wide receiver. He has been talking to Paul Chryst about this decision for quite some time. The timing of it could not have worked out better.
"It had to come from Paul, it had to be from Dean," Engram said. "It had to be natural and organic and it had to be something that fit the program."
"When we sat down and talked about it, it seemed like it was the best fit, and honestly I am just ready to work and do whatever I can to help this team," Dean said.
When Wisconsin first announced Engram as the new offensive coordinator, there was speculation that Oklahoma Quarterback Caleb Williams would follow him to Wisconsin as Engram has ties to Williams' family.
But, the highly touted quarterback decided to follow his former coach Lincoln Riley to USC. Engram addressed the speculation and how those talks impacted the quarterbacks on the current roster.
"The relationship was in tack long before the transfer portal," Engram said. "The timing of it, I think people really linked us together more than it would have been."
"I have already talked to Graham, talked to Chase," Engram continued.
"Those guys are good. We are all good. They understand the nature of college football now and those things we can't control. They are excited. I am excited and we are ready to go to work."