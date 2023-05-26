Entering 10th season, Madison Radicals prep for 2023 home opener

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Radicals lost two close games to open up the 2023 campaign, but Radicals owner-coach Tim DeByl is confident his ultimate frisbee team can turn things around in the young season.
"It's been little bit of a rough start to the season, but I think we should be competing for a playoff spot by the end of the year, and we're just going to get better as the season wears on."
Additionally, DeByl has seen the sport's popularity consistenly soar.
"Ultimate is growing in Madison tremendously. We've got middle school, high school [level teams]. The sport is everywhere now and just glad to be a part of it."
DeByl is excited to see his young core mesh and develop which includes players such as Henry Goldenberg.
"Growing up in Madison, I always came to Radicals games and Breese Stevens Field so getting to play here in front of such a great fanbase is just incredible," said Goldenberg, who is heading into his third season.
Meanwhile, the team also has a number of seasoned veterans including Kelsen Alexander who played during the Radicals' inaugural season.
"We've come a long ways," said Alexander, who's played six season with Madison. "It's fun to be back on a team with players I played with in 2013, and we've just got a really good community going both in Madison and the Radicals."
The Radicals have consistently had one of the best attendance numbers across the American Ultimate Disc League. DeByl credits the community support for their success.
"Madison's crowds are just so great. It's been a great success and I'm excited to keep it going another 10 years."
The Madison Radicals will host the Chicago Union at 6 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday. The game will be televised on FS2 as the AUDL Game of the Week.