Final Four Bound: UW-Whitewater moves on after 77-74 win over Oswego State

ASHLAND, Va. (WKOW) -- The magical season for the UW-Whitewater Warhawks continues as they clinched a spot in the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Men's Division III Tournament.
The 77-74 win over Oswego State marks the sixth time the team will appear in the Final Four under head coach Pat Miller.
Miles Barnstable led the way with 23 points and hit two clutch free throws to seal the deal. Carter Capstran added 21 points.
The Warhawks will face Mount Union in semifinals on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Indiana.