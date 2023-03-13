Final Four-bound Warhawks playing for late teammate Derek Gray

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater's Cinderella season continues as the Warhawks punched their ticket to the NCAA Division 3 Final Four over the weekend. Since late February, Pat Miller's team has felt that pressure.
"We've literally played elimination games for three weeks," said Miller, who will soon head to his third Final Four appearance as a head coach.
The longtime coach has danced deep into the tournament before which include two national titles. However, this season's ride has a different meaning.
This past summer, rising sophomore Derek Gray tragically passed away from a cardiac-related incident during a basketball camp. In the wake of tragedy, the team set out to play for Gray.
"This group collectively responded that to that by coming together, supporting each other, supporting the family, and really dedicating their season to Derek," Miller said.
Upperclassmen Tre Chislom (McFarland) and Earl Lewis (Madison) knew Gray before he joined the Warhawks program. They strive to keep his spirit alive on the court and dedicate every ounce of extra effort to their late friend.
"He's the only person that believed me on my lowest," said Lewis, who called Gray the reason he's at UW-Whitewater. "His name lives on forever and [I] play through him and do our best on him as best as I can."
Chislom recalling Gray as a player who 'never backed down' and as someone who 'did everything on the court.'
The Warhawks' NCAA Tournament journey began after they upset UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC Tournament Championship. As a special recognition, Derek's mother, Tracy, cut down the net.
The team grew close with their late teammate's mother as the season went on. After securing their spot in the Final Four, the players celebrated with her over FaceTime.
UW-Whitewater will face Mount Union on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Ind.