Following leg amputation, former UW guard Walt McGrory discusses motivation during cancer battle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just under two years ago, Walt McGrory's life changed after he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer.
Despite having surgery and undergoing chemotherapy, the tumor reappeared and spread to his lungs. He had to make the difficult decision to undergo a leg amputation to prevent any further spreading.
"[The recovery process] can kind of feel alone because you can't be doing things that the people that you used to be able to," McGrory said. "I couldn't like lift my toes up or lift my foot up. It just kind of hung there. I had a limp and stuff. I thought that was kind of like the end of the world."
During his treatment in Arizona, doctors informed McGrory he had "high environmental toxins" in his body. However, there was one way to push those out of his system: sweat it out.
"I actually got this device called an exercise with oxygen therapy machine," McGrory explained. "It really boosts your immune system and can get your own immune system to fight the cancer."
McGrory says he is grateful for his massive support system comprised of both his at-home family and his Badger family.
"Like they say once a Badger, always a Badger," McGrory said. "Having that support, it definitely makes it a lot easier. It gives me more strength than I'd have by myself for sure."
UW athletic director Chris McIntosh sent a handwritten letter to McGrory showing his support and sending well wishes as the fight continues.
The battle has also given the former Badger basketball walk-on a different perspective on life.
"Whatever [someone is] going through, you're stronger than you think once you put your mind to it. You just have to keep that attitude. There's no offseason. You have good days, bad days, but you have to keep pushing no matter what," McGrory said.
McGrory has also received support from friends outside of the Badger community. 27 Sports spoke with Nate Reuvers, a former Wisconsin center and teammate of McGrory's in early April.